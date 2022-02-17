Map of affected area. (DriveBC)

Planned avalanche control work west of Revelstoke, highway will be closed

Road will be closed for two hours

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will be closed later this afternoon due to planned avalanche control work.

Work between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam Bridge will close the road between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. according to DriveBC.

Watch for traffic control personnel.

