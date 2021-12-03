Hwy 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke. (DriveBC)

Record snow height set in Rogers Pass

Snow height in pass reached new heights between Nov. 26-30

The snow in Rogers pass hit never-before-seen heights last week.

Rogers Pass saw record levels of snow every day from Nov. 26-30.

Snow recorded on Nov. 28 broke the previous max snowfall record by 42 cm, with a recorded snow height of 147 cm. Previously, the record snow height was 105 cm on that day, with a recorded average of 64 cm.

Other records set over the five-day period:

  • Nov. 26 – 116 cm (previous record: 104 cm)
  • Nov. 27 – 117 cm (previous record: 99 cm)
  • Nov. 29 – 139 cm (previous record: 120 cm)
  • Nov. 30 – 134 cm (previous record: 115 cm)

Heights were recorded at the snow study plot, and are not an accurate representation of snowfall.

The staff at Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks are reminding those in the area to never park on the highway and to head to the Rogers Pass Discovery Centre to wait for parking lots to be cleared.

Avalanche control teams continue to work in the area intermittently. Those planning on driving through the pass are asked to check drivebc.ca to check for delays and closures.

