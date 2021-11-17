Revelstoke experiences food shortage in aftermath of B.C. storms

The Revelstoke food bank held the soft opening of their new location on Nov. 15. (Keri Knapp Photography/Contributed by Hannah Whitney)

Though unaffected by the storm that saw damage to highways, homes and infrastructure across the province, Revelstoke is experiencing a food shortage due to the impact on the supply chain in B.C.

According to Hannah Whitney, community food and outreach coordinator at Revelstoke Community Connections, the food program has been affected by the supply shortage due to the ongoing product shortages at local grocery stores, with as their food orders coming from Save-On-Foods in Revelstoke.

According to Whitney, in conversations with the local grocers, she has been informed that they are all experiencing a variety of shortages and are working behind the scenes in order to secure a flow of goods.

Despite the shortages, according to Whitney, local grocers believe that certain products which are not available at one store are still available for purchase at another, and local suppliers are aiding greatly in the restocking of goods.

Premier John Horgan declared a state of emergency for B.C. on Nov. 17 and urged people across the province not to hoard items and to help those in need who don’t have access to necessary goods.

The food bank is working with local grocers to sustain the program’s needs, and canned goods donated during their recent food drive leave them with plenty of stock.

“I am not worried about our shelves going completely bare, however, I don’t want panic to eliminate our reserves intended to get us through the winter,” said Whitney.

READ MORE: Lend a hand, give a can: Recapping Food Drive Week in Revelstoke

“The food bank’s doors are always open to anyone who is experiencing food insecurity.”

The food bank is reminding people the intention of the program is to aid those who experience income-based food insecurity, and that the resources are there for those who will be pushed further into food insecurity during a time like this.

Whitney stated, the food bank is not an emergency response food insecurity program.

“I’d ask people not to turn to the food bank out of panic. We do not turn anyone away here at the food bank. We put trust in our client’s ability to self-assess their needs as they are experts in their own lives,” said Whitney.

“If the community is interested in supporting the food bank at this time we are hoping to source produce more locally, which may be more costly and monetary donations are always accepted. We also will accept donations of food, perishable or non-perishable, if people have over-purchased.”

Revelstoke Community Connections held the soft opening of the new food bank location in their Outreach Building on Nov. 15.

In order to get involved with the Revelstoke Food Bank, call (250) 837-2920 or email Hannah Whitney at foodbank@community-connections.ca.

READ MORE: BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency amid devastating floods, landslides

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Food BankRevelstoke