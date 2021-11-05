Revelstoke Mountain Resort requires proof of vaccination and face-masks to be used on chairlifts. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort requiring full vaccination for 2021/22 season

All guests and staff must show proof of vaccination to use resort facilities

Proof of vaccination will be required for all guests and staff at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

All guests aged 12 and up are required to be fully vaccinated to ski or snowboard at the resort, and face coverings are required to be worn by all guests aged five and up for all indoor locations, including the Revelation Gondola.

Proof of a COVID-19 Immunization Record will be required to access all facilities at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, including the gondola and chairlifts.

To fast track the vaccine passport check, guests can obtain a vaccine passport verification sticker by showing proof of vaccination and a government issued ID at the guest services counter or the vaccine passport check station. The sticker should be placed on the RFID pass.

In a statement made on their website: “The safety, health, and well-being of those who work at and visit Revelstoke Mountain Resort, remain our first and highest priority. The COVID-19 virus continues to be a risk, and we are committed to providing the safest environment possible.”

Those found without a valid COVID-19 immunization record will be banned from the resort for the duration of the season. The resort also reserves the right to conduct spot-checks for proof of COVID-19 immunization status at any time.

For more information, you can visit www.revelstokemountainresort.com.

COVID-19Revelstoke

