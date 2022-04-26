Revelstoke to host 2023 Cyclone Taylor Cup

The provincial tournament will take place between April 13 and 16, 2023

Mark your calendars: the biggest ticket in Junior B hockey is coming to one of the most passionate fan bases in the province for the first time ever.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies and the city of Revelstoke will host the 2023 Cyclone Taylor Cup.

“I’d like to thank all the members of our Cyclone Taylor Cup bid committee for their time and effort that has brought this prestigious event to Revelstoke,” said Ryan Parent, general manager and head coach of the Revelstoke Grizzlies in a news release. “Our community has become well-known for its tremendous support of junior hockey and we’re excited to showcase that next April!”

The four-day tournament will be held at the Revelstoke Forum from April 13 to 16, 2023.

In a letter sent to Revelstoke City Council on Feb. 16, Kevin Dorruis, general manager of Community Futures, said, “The tournament will have a significant economic impact on the community as between players, team delegations, Hockey BC representatives, officials, families, and fans, we expect more than 500 people to come to town specifically for the tournament.”

The timing of the tournament works out well for the city of Revelstoke, as mid-April is generally the time of year when local tourism begins to die down after the winter season. This influx of hockey fans could have a significant impact on the communities late-season tourism.

The Cyclone Taylor Cup, the tournament that serves as the British Columbia Provincial Junior B Hockey Championship, has been competed for since 1967.

Teams from the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL), the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) and the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) compete in the provincial tournament annually. The hosts, along with one representative from each league, battle it out in hopes of hoisting the Cyclone Taylor Cup as B.C.’s Provincial Junior B Champions. The Langley Trappers hoisted the cup in 2022.

Although this is the first time Revelstoke will host the tournament, the Grizzlies have competed for the Cyclone Taylor Cup four times before, taking home the trophy in 1998, 2010 and 2019. They capped off last season with a third-place showing at the tournament.

“I’d like to congratulate the City of Revelstoke and the Grizzlies organization on being named as the host of the 2023 Cyclone Taylor Cup,” KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois said in a news release. “With their outstanding fan support and recent track record for championship hockey, there’s no doubt Revelstoke will make for an outstanding host community and team for this event.”

“Revelstoke has a long history of hockey and the Grizzlies have been a big part of our community for more than 20 years,” Revelstoke mayor Gary Sulz, Mayor said. “I am very excited that the Revelstoke Grizzlies junior hockey team will be hosting the 2023 Cyclone Taylor Cup.”

According to the KIJHL schedule and ticket packages will be on sale soon. Visit kijhl.ca for more information.

