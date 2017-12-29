Trott back in Vipers den

The Vernon Vipers received a pretty sweet late stocking stuffer as defenceman Cameron Trott has returned to the B.C. Hockey League team.

The 20-year-old Anmore, B.C. product spent the first half of the season with the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves in the NCAA. Trott rang up two goals and one assist in 10 games.

Last year in Vernon, the right-handed shot recorded three goals and 20 points in 32 games after being obtained in a trade with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder has more than 110 games of BCHL experience and will be a welcome addition to an already solid Viper blueline.

“Any time you can add a player of this calibre without having to subtract from your roster it is a positive for sure,” said Viper head coach Mark Ferner. “Cam is a player we know very well and we are very excited to have him back and in our lineup.

“He wasn’t happy; he was getting scratched. His numbers were good: three points in 10 games. It’s good for us.”

The Vipers had an available roster space with 20-year-old Tanner Wishnowski still on injured reserve. Trott is expected to make his season debut against his former team when the Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks hook up in a home and home series beginning Friday night at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm. Game time Saturday at Kal Tire Place is 6 p.m.

Vernon leads the 17-team BCHL with 25 wins and 55 points, while the Silverbacks are last in the Interior with a dozen wins and 27 points.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Junior Hockey League, in partnership with the NHL and Hockey Canada as well as in conjunction with NHL Central Scouting, announced Monday its playing rosters for the upcoming CJHL Prospects Game, Tuesday, Jan. 23, in Mississauga, Ont.,

Forwards Brett Stapley and Josh Prokop were selected from the Vipers for Team West. Stapley has 17 goals and 38 points, while Prokop has 18 goals and 29 points. Stapley helped team Canada West win the recent World Junior A Challenge in Nova Scotia. Max Crozier of the Nanaimo Clippers, Stanislav Demin of the Wenatchee Wild, Jonny Tychonik of the Penticton Vees and Seth Barton of the Trail Smoke Eaters made the team on defence.

Angus Crookshank and Brendan Budy of the Langley Rivermen, Ethan de Jong of the Prince George Spruce Kings and Corey Andonovski of the Chilliwack Chiefs are other forwards from the BCHL.

These players are currently among the top 40 CJHL prospects heading into the 2018 NHL Entry Draft in Dallas.

“We at the CJHL extend our congratulations to each of the players on their selection to compete in the 2018 CJHL Prospects Game in Mississauga,” said CJHL president Brent Ladds.

SNAKE BITES: The Vipers host the Merritt Centennials Friday, Jan. 5 at Kal Tire Place and face the Spruce Kings in the retro game the following night at Civic Arena. Organizers are trying to have NHL referee Tom Kowal of Vernon handle the retro tilt…Newcomer Jake Huculak registered four snipes as the North Okanagan Knights dispatched the Kelowna Chiefs 6-5 in overtime in Junior B play last Friday night at Nor-Val Sports Centre. Evan Loura and Marshall Porteous also scored for the Knights. Huculak converted at 4:45 of overtime, from Jason Scheible.

