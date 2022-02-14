Caribou spotted from helicopter in the Queest area near Revelstoke. (Conservation Officer Service Facebook)

Two Alberta snowbikers fined more than $1,600 for riding in caribou closure near Revelstoke

The riders were spotted by conservation officers in the Sale Mountain caribou closure

A pair of Alberta residents were ticketed on Feb. 14 for snow biking in an area closed to protect mountain caribou near Revelstoke.

Conservation Officers on a helicopter patrol near Revelstoke spotted two snowbike riders in the middle of the Sale Mountain closure. The officers landed, stopped the riders and handed out more than $1,600 in fines.

According to the Conservation Officer Service, the first rider was charged with snowmobiling in a closed area and failing to produce documents and identification, for a total of $748. The second was charged for using or operating a snowmobile in a closed area, failing to produce documents and identification and failing to display a number plate, decal or sticker of other jurisdiction, for a total of $921.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Conservation Officer Service reminded the public that recreational snowmobiling in illegal areas can displace mountain caribou from high-quality winter habitat, impacting an already threatened population.

Prior to issuing the fines, the officers to spotted 25 caribou while flying over the Queest area.

