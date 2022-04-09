Two more arrests made as protesters block Highway 1 in Revelstoke

Save Old Growth protesters blocked Highway 1 at Columbia River Bridge for 10 minutes

Protesters have once again blocked Highway 1 in Revelstoke as part of a province-wide campaign by Save Old Growth to end old growth logging.

At 9 a.m. this morning (April 9) approximately seven protesters blocked Highway 1 at the Columbia River Bridge and held signs blocking traffic for 10 minutes.

RCMP standing over the blockade on the Columbia River Bridge in Revelstoke on April 9. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

RCMP standing over the blockade on the Columbia River Bridge in Revelstoke on April 9. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

RCMP arrested two individuals involved in the protest at approximately 9:10 a.m.

This protest comes just days after the last time Save Old Growth blocked Highway 1 in Revelstoke. On April 6, protesters blocked Highway 1 at the Columbia River Bridge for approximately 40 minutes.

READ MORE: Two arrests made following protest blocking Highway 1 in Revelstoke

Following their protest on April 6, Old Growth Revolution, a local organization formed to protect the old growth forests, sent a letter to the City of Revelstoke, Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation (RCFC) and the Revelstoke community.

A Save Old Growth protester being arrested by RCMP on April 9. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

A Save Old Growth protester being arrested by RCMP on April 9. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

In the letter they asked that the city implement an immediate moratorium on all old growth logging, cease any logging in high priority deferral areas, encourage RCFC to take advantage of available compensation from the provincial government to help retrain and retool the forestry sector, and mandate that RCFC become part of the climate crisis solution.

In an email to the Revelstoke Review, Mike Copperthwaite, General Manager of RCFC, said the corporation is open to working with Ministry of Forests, First Nations and the community to develop a long term plan that meets the complex demands on the land-base but was not yet prepared to directly answer the letter from Old Growth Revylution.

The blockade on the Columbia River Bridge in Revelstoke on April 9. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

The blockade on the Columbia River Bridge in Revelstoke on April 9. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

READ MORE: Old-growth protesters block highway in Revelstoke

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoketrans-canada highway

Previous story
‘It hurts’: Second emergency truck stolen in the Cariboo within a week
Next story
Uncertainties of farm succession pose major risk to food security: B.C. farmer

Just Posted

The Armstrong Regional Cooperative is requesting the use of Marine Peace Park for one night in August to run a free family outdoor movie, similar to the one on this outdoor movie screen that was held at night at SilverStar Mountain. (Photo contributed)
Cooperative plans to celebrate 100th anniversary with free family movie night

Salmon Arm Liquor Store manager Jan Jones stands outside the store’s entrance where metal fencing keeps pedestrians from entering the neighbouring construction site for the Ross Street underpass project. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm businesses share challenges of being next to underpass construction site

Rona in Salmon Arm opened its doors Friday, April 8 for a ‘soft opening’ with many people coming in to see the newly renovated business which is under new ownership. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
RONA Salmon Arm busy with customers for April 8 ‘soft opening’

Sicamous’ Main Street is lined with bikes during the 2018 Summer Stomp Show and Shine. There are no Main Street events proposed with the Son of Stomp event being planned for Sicamous’ dog park on July 15/16. (File photo)
‘Bikes, babes & beer’: Sicamous council puts foot down over planned Son of Stomp event