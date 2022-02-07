Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Assessment in currently in progress, no detour available

Highway 1 is closed west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred in the Three Valley Gap area at approximately 12:30 p.m.

An assessment is currently in progress. No detour is available at this time.

READ MORE: American man dies in fatal skiing incident near Revelstoke

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Revelstoke

Previous story
Popular brunch spot The Jammery comes to Kelowna

Just Posted

Sicamous and Salmon Arm RCMP worked together to locate and arrest a pair of prohibited drivers on Feb. 2 and 4, 2022. (Black Press file photo)
Pair of prohibited drivers arrested after fleeing Sicamous and Salmon Arm RCMP

Longtime friends Cassie Walters and Raelyn Lachapelle opened the doors to their new downtown Salmon Arm space for their business, The Nom Shuswap, on February 1, 2022. There, customers can pick up pre-ordered meals and grab-and-go meals, as well as smoothies and cold-pressed juices. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Full-time Noms’: Salmon Arm friends focus on nutritious meals for people on the go

DriveBC map
UPDATE: Highway 97 cleared near Falkland

(Photo - Shutterstock)
Morning Start: You’re more creative in the shower