VIDEO: CP Holiday Train makes its stop in Revelstoke

With performances by MacKenzie Porter and Virginia to Vegas, the train dazzled and entertained

With a crackling fire to keep warm, Virginia to Vegas kicked off the performances of the CP Holiday Train. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled through Revelstoke last night (Dec. 14), greeted by warm drinks, snacks, and smiles.

The CP Holiday Train, now in its 24th year running, rolled into town at 6 p.m. last night with lights on and spirits high. With coffee and hot dogs available by donation, attendees had the opportunity to have refreshments with the entertainment. At 6:15 p.m., the doors of the car lowered, revealing the performers for the evening.

Popular artist, Virginia to Vegas, got the show started, playing some of their songs. Next up was another popular Canadian artists, MacKenzie Porter, who played a few of her own songs. The show wrapped up with the two performers joining each other on stage for some Christmas songs.

Over the past 24 years, the CP Holiday Train has raised more than $20 million for food banks, and gathered five million pounds of donated food.

The event wrapped up at 6:45 p.m., as the train packed up and headed out for the next town. The train hits Sicamous this evening (Dec. 15) at 5:15 p.m.

– with files from Josh Piercey

