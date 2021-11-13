VIDEO: The Scoop: Revelstoke’s headlines for the week of Nov. 6-13

Happy Saturday!

Here’s the recap of the top headlines in Revelstoke this week.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort requiring full vaccination for 2021/22 season

Proof of vaccination will be required for all guests and staff at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

All guests aged 12 and up are required to be fully vaccinated to ski or snowboard at the resort, and face coverings are required to be worn by all guests aged five and up for all indoor locations, including the Revelation Gondola.

$100K of liquor seized from questionable vehicle in Revelstoke

Members of the BC Highway Patrol’s Traffic Safety Unit found a suspicious vehicle parked in an overnight parking area near Revelstoke, and uncovered a large quantity of liquor, cash and drugs inside, on the night of Oct. 27.

A man and woman from Calgary, Alta. were questioned in relation to the vehicle and its contents, and were subsequently arrested and provided legal counsel.

‘Building the local food system’–Community Connections building incubator kitchen

Melissa Hemphill would like to see the food entrepreneurs of Revelstoke have a place to create and offer their skill set to benefit the community, and with a new incubator kitchen it will be possible.

There is a clear gap in the value-added products that are available in our community, according to a Community Futures Revelstoke Feasibility Study for the project. By providing a kitchen for entrepreneurs to create, this gap can be filled with benefits for both companies, citizens and the environment.

‘If you wanna do it, you can do it’: Film follows recovery of man after skydiving accident

A bad landing at a high velocity sent his life into a spiral. His leg was amputated immediately. His pelvis and spine had to be fixated. He was held in a coma for five days. It was a fight for his life.

Now, four years later, Turner and his old friend Lara Shea are sharing his harrowing and inspiring story of loss and redemption, finding a new identity, and recovering not only the body, but the mind, with the film ‘Sixty Seconds’, premiering in Revelstoke on Nov. 22.

Two Revelstoke athletes take home medals at national championships

Two young Revelstoke gymnasts won medals a the 2021 Canadian Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics.

Ruby Ryga and Summer Novakowski took home gold and bronze medals respectively in the level 5 double mini trampoline event at the national championship.

