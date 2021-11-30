Weather alert in effect for Revelstoke

A frontal system will bring rain to the area, snow for Rogers Pass

Slush on the road in Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Revelstoke area starting Tuesday (Nov. 30) morning.

A frontal system will bring rain to the community until Wednesday (Dec. 1) evening, with snow expected in Rogers Pass, east of Revelstoke.

Snow levels are expected to rise to near 2000 metres tonight, with heavy rainfall following tomorrow.

According to Environment Canada, there is an increased risk of flooding in the area due to runoff from snowmelt accompanied by heavy rain.

Environment Canada has warned people in the area that the weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Visit drivebc.ca for more information on road conditions in the area.

