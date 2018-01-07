Legalizing pot to line government coffers

Compassionate, effective way to deal with drugs needed

Several weeks ago I wrote expressing my concerns over the proposed legalization of cannabis in Canada. My letter received some expected criticism referring to my view’s “reefer madness.”

My critic cites some impressive statistics from the Portugal experience where the government has purportedly “legalized” all drugs. For the record, it should be noted that Portugal has not legalized drugs, their government has simply decriminalized drug usage in the courts. It is lawful to possess small amounts of any drug for personal use only but it remains a criminal offence for individuals to distribute or sell drugs.

More importantly, however, is the fact that when Portugal decriminalized drug usage, they also implemented a comprehensive plan for counseling, treatment and rehabilitation of drug users.

Undoubtedly, implementation of this nation-wide plan of recovery is the primary reason for the reduction in the number of cases of drug consumption and overdoses in Portugal.

Meanwhile, our federal government pushes ahead with cannabis legalization without any inkling of a plan to address Canada’s huge drug problem.

The federal finance minister sits at the table with his provincial counterparts deciding how they will divvy up all the “new” money from marijuana sales. No mention anywhere of how the money might be used to combat drug abuse. Legalization of cannabis without addressing the ever worsening drug crisis in Canada is nothing more than irresponsible government.

To address the problem after cannabis legalization can only be described as “putting the cart before the horse.”

Call it madness if you like, but the Canadian and the provincial governments need to develop a compassionate and effective plan for dealing with the drug problem in this country. Legalization of cannabis simply to bolster government coffers is certainly not addressing the problem.

Fred Engels

Previous story
Reader rejects position on Palestine

Just Posted

Avalanche control to close highway west of Revelstoke

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed for a total of three hours on the morning of Jan. 7.

Shuswap Market News Jan. 2017 in review

A review of the stories that filled the pages of the Shuswap Market News in January 2017.

Kelowna to honour golden Rockets

Both Dillon Dube and Cal Foote will be honoured Wednesday at Royal LePage Place

Woman shot, police investigating in Vernon

The 49-year-old sustained life threatening injuries

Vehicle rollover on Kault Hill

Single-vehicle collision reported on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Furry friends surprise Silver Star Skiers

Pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs visit the village to promote SPCA fundraiser

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Silverbacks blank Wenatchee

Home team sends visitors packing in shutout victory

Victor Mete uncertain of future after winning world junior gold

Mete is eligible to return to Montreal since he was on loan, or can be sent to the London Knights

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

Man faces charges after waving pellet pistol in Kamloops

RCMP responded to a call of a man waving a gun at the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society

Updated: Kamloops fire engulfs abandoned restaurant

The fire took place last night

Avalanche control to close highway west of Revelstoke

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed for a total of three hours on the morning of Jan. 7.

Shuswap Market News March 2017 in review

The Chase Lions Memorial Park Splash Pad project receives support and more in February 2017

Most Read

  • Legalizing pot to line government coffers

    Compassionate, effective way to deal with drugs needed