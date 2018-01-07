Legalizing pot to line government coffers

Several weeks ago I wrote expressing my concerns over the proposed legalization of cannabis in Canada. My letter received some expected criticism referring to my view’s “reefer madness.”

My critic cites some impressive statistics from the Portugal experience where the government has purportedly “legalized” all drugs. For the record, it should be noted that Portugal has not legalized drugs, their government has simply decriminalized drug usage in the courts. It is lawful to possess small amounts of any drug for personal use only but it remains a criminal offence for individuals to distribute or sell drugs.

More importantly, however, is the fact that when Portugal decriminalized drug usage, they also implemented a comprehensive plan for counseling, treatment and rehabilitation of drug users.

Undoubtedly, implementation of this nation-wide plan of recovery is the primary reason for the reduction in the number of cases of drug consumption and overdoses in Portugal.

Meanwhile, our federal government pushes ahead with cannabis legalization without any inkling of a plan to address Canada’s huge drug problem.

The federal finance minister sits at the table with his provincial counterparts deciding how they will divvy up all the “new” money from marijuana sales. No mention anywhere of how the money might be used to combat drug abuse. Legalization of cannabis without addressing the ever worsening drug crisis in Canada is nothing more than irresponsible government.

To address the problem after cannabis legalization can only be described as “putting the cart before the horse.”

Call it madness if you like, but the Canadian and the provincial governments need to develop a compassionate and effective plan for dealing with the drug problem in this country. Legalization of cannabis simply to bolster government coffers is certainly not addressing the problem.

Fred Engels