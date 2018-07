Reader would like to see national day of recognition and celebration held in Salmon Arm

Drum ceremony in Toronto.

Sundance in Winnipeg, drumming and dancing in Alberta. Celebration in Enderby. Zero recognition in Salmon Arm, on Secwepemc Territory. I’m very sad and I wonder how our city could ignore such an important day.

Sheila Lewis

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter