Letter: Action by individuals important for turning the tide on climate change

“Each one of us making change is the only option for us now.”

What Did You Do?

What did you do the day after the IPCC told us it was their last warning to avoid total climate catastrophe if temperatures are permitted to rise in the next seven years?

How did you react when they said: “Only swift and drastic action can avert irrevocable damage to the world.”

Did you decide there were too many of us on the planet anyways?

Did you think there was nothing one person could do? Did you think that it’s all just another conspiracy theory, or that the fossil fuel industries and governments have our backs?

Did you blame China, India and Russia for being the problem? Did you think it was all too much to worry about? Did you get up and do the same thing you did yesterday?

Or, did you get busy and write a letter to the government; decide to join a climate action group; turn off your motor while you sat idling; walked instead of driving, looked into a hybrid or electric vehicle, carpooled or took rapid transit?

Did you finally realize that since you could afford it, it was time to investigate alternative energy sources?

Did you decide you can enjoy our part of the world without flying?

Did you take a good hard look at the kids you care for? Did you think about the good things you’ve had in your lifetime and realize it was time to give back? Did you pledge to live slower, simpler and with gratitude?

Did you walk in nature, and did you take a deep breath? Did you realize this is really about you, and only you can make a difference?

Each one of us making change is the only option for us now. We need to dig in, get mad and get it done.

Now is the time, right here, right now to prove what we’re made of.

Angie Mclaren,

Chase Environmental

Action Society

Environment