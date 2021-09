Writer says protesters showed disregard for sense of security and well-being of children

As a citizen within School District #83, I am utterly appalled at the actions of so-called adults displaying a total disregard for the sense of security and well-being of the children of their community.

Tomorrow’s citizens will carry with them forever the memory of how people with no boundaries in their behaviour, no decency, can make them victims.

Are we as a society without constraint and now espouse anarchy?

Deeply shocked,

Jackie Meikle

