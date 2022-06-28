Letter: Adults have a responsibilty to young people to fight climate change

Reader calls on older adults to do their part to fight climate change because it’s their responsibility to younger people. (Courtesy photo)

I’d like to congratulate you on publishing in the June 22 Observer the story a young essay contest winner wrote.

(Entitled: Salmon Arm essay writers envision life in the Shuswap in 2052)

I have grandchildren and they are feeling some of that anxiety for what the future holds for them. Our older generation has a responsibility to them and their future, to set them an example.

We can reduce, reuse and recycle. We can live a downsized life. We can share our homes instead of building new extravagant ones, even if we have the money to build bigger and huge. We can all make use of technology and the possibilities of living with solar power. That is something our government could do quite easily like they have done in Arizona.

The provincial government could give rebates for solar power installs in Southern B.C. as we have lots of sunlight that could be stored. The article the essay contest winner wrote should be shared for all Canadians to see.

Rose Mitchell

Read more: Salmon Arm essay contest reveals ‘betrayal’ B.C.’s youth feel over climate inaction

Read more: Salmon Arm essay writers envision life in the Shuswap in 2052

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmClimate crisisShuswap