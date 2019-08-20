Letter: Alternative approval process a flawed example of democracy

Writer critical of CSRD’s use of AAP for purchase of Centennial Field

If you want a lesson on Russian ‘democracy,’ then let’s analyze the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s example.

They have taken it upon themselves to decide what you (the majority) wants, unless 10 per cent of eligible voters rebel against their decision.

In most civilized democracies, the governments ask the voters, in a referendum, what the majority is in favor of, or wants. A voting majority then decides the issue. Using the AAP (alternative approval process), the issue has already been decided, unless 10 per cent get of us get off of our duffs, drive 30-plus kilometres into town, pick up forms, vote ‘no,’ then return our forms to the CSRD. This is democracy?

What about the majority of taxpayers who never make it into town, or don’t even know a vote is being conducted?

To forbid email voting because it could possibly lead to fraud is about as silly and foolproof as someone allegedly picking up a dozen objection forms, filling in their holidaying neighbor’s names and voting – possible, but not likely. Simply put, the CSRD does not want you to vote, nor make it easy. They are counting on your apathy. Objection forms against the CSRD’s decision to purchase Centennial field will be available this week at the CSRD, but only if you aren’t in favor of their spending $2.75 million of your tax dollars, for land that was previously offered to them for free!

Oh by the way, the $2.75 million is only for the purchase. Next comes the costs of developing this park. Maybe also ask your director where they stand on AAP voting, and remember their answer come next election.

Ken Smith,

Blind Bay

