Letter: Assumptions around misinformation insulting to South Shuswap residents

Writer notes many Area C residents are retired professionals familiar with workings of government

Animosity for the alternative approval process (AAP) was not the sole reason for failure of the AAP vote for funding of cultural programming in the South Shuswap.

If there was misinformation, as alleged by our electoral area director (which I am not aware of), there was a reason for the same. From my general experience, misinformation largely arises when proper information is lacking or has not been forthcoming from those in charge. To suggest that, “a lot of people signed a form without knowing what they were voting against,” is not only deeply disappointing, but an insult to the intelligence of our community.

I predict this same lack of disclosure will lead to a similar outcome in the AAP for Centennial Field. Secondly, voters also knew who the prime benefactor of the cultural fund would have been on the south side, and the type of activities it would have supported, and neither met with the public’s approval. Plain and simple!

Read more: Centennial Field purchase under fire at CSRD open house

Read more: Letter: Appreciating Centennial Field questions from reader

Many residents in Area C are retired successful business people, or have had professional careers with extensive training and/or post-secondary education. Some have had personal experience working with federal and provincial governments, and others with city and large municipal governments. As such, they have a comprehensive knowledge of how governments operate. Accordingly, be warned that residents are not prepared to sit back, nor permit the wool being pulled over their eyes, if and when assumptions are made about what is allegedly in their best interests. Hire all the consultants you want, but do not ignore common sense, nor make decisions assuming what is best for residents without proper and extensive consultation.

Next time around, all cards had better be placed face up on the table when the CSRD undertakes any referendums, including the current study for the proposed Sorrento/Blind Bay merger. No more excuses. Let’s move forward!

Ken Smith,

Blind Bay

