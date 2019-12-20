Letter: Balmoral/Highway 1 intersection fix a dangerous fail

Writer doesn’t see recently completed reconfiguration improving situation

I’m an Eagle Bay resident, and I am furious.

$3.3 million of our hard-earned money spent on improving the Balmoral-TCH intersection for through traffic, while antagonizing and further isolating the communities affected by this.

I worry for the drivers of our children’s school busses.

This change to the driving pattern is not a change we are eventually going to grow accustomed to. It’s bad, it’s going to stay bad, and we are going to stay frustrated and angry.

Worse than creating less-than-safe-access to the highway for the ever-increasing number of us in the communities who need it, I don’t see this change actually making an overall difference in the safety of the Balmoral-TCH intersection for those turning eastbound.

Visibility to the west is still restricted by the hill, the merge lane is near non-existent and the barricades add a false sense of security to through traffic; potentially making it seem OK to pick up speed and exceed the stated speed limit on the straightaway after cresting the hill.

Read more: Letter: Balmoral Road/Highway 1 intersection “improvements” don’t impress

Read more: Concerns remain for reconfigured Highway 1/Balmoral intersection

The issue with the Balmoral-TCH intersection was more a design flaw with the four-laning, coupled with an increase in speed limit, and less ‘bad’ or ‘impatient’ drivers as many would intimate. The hill to the west limited visibility, and made it extremely difficult to discern what lane fast-moving, on-coming traffic was travelling in. Add blind spots created by a lamp standard and the A-pillar of our vehicles, and you have a recipe for disaster. Assuming traffic lights activated by sensor pads were never an option, an over or underpass for the Balmoral-TCH intersection should have been included with the original four-lane highway design.

Simple as that.

What’s not so simple now will be convincing the province that their costly band-aid fix is a dangerous fail.

Sharon Vos

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Utility rate increases will hurt those on fixed incomes

Just Posted

Cycling club to take the handlebars for popular Shuswap mountainbike race

Skookum Ski and Cycle says transition will be over three-year period

Volunteer support needed for Shuswap student reading program

Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap’s one-to-one program begins again in February

Northbound lanes of Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt

Heavy snow falling throughout BC Interior, roads treacherous

Salmon Arm’s Salvation Army officers enthusiastic about future in community

Lieutenants looking forward to making more connections, offering support

Salmon Arm residents give generously to Observer food drive

More than 1,700 pounds in donations bound for Salvation Army, Second Harvest and SAFE Society

Victoria father who killed daughters will be eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

Morning Start: Is there any coffee left in the pot? Meet the Trojan Room

Your morning start for Friday, December 20, 2019.

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Hinton, Alta.

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

Winter storm to continue hammering Revelstoke: Highway 1 to close Friday

Up to 75 cm of snow is expected to fall

PET OF THE WEEK: Destiny and his brothers want a home

Trio of cats in search of a Christmas miracle

Lawyer files appeal for B.C. father convicted in killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry was sentencing Thursday

‘Just because we got $25 million does not mean we’re good to go’: Avalanche Canada

The organisation wants B.C. to increase its funding as it relies on Avalanche Canada the most

Most Read