Letter: BC housing minister responds to Shuswap MLA on renters, landlords

RE: NDP measures not helping landlords or renters

Our government believes housing is the foundation upon which we build our lives. That’s why we have made housing affordability our number-one priority.

More people are renting, and for longer, and they deserve safe and secure rental homes. While the BC Liberal leader may view renting as a fun, wacky time, we know that’s not the reality of the 1.5 million renters in B.C.

Through the Rental Housing Task Force, we heard from renters and landlords throughout British Columbia.

We heard that landlords and renters couldn’t get the support they needed from the Residential Tenancy Branch, with callers waiting more than 45 minutes to speak to someone.

Now, because we made investments in the services people need, call wait times are down to five minutes, and renters and landlords are getting the help they need, when they need it.

We heard that renters were struggling under the BC Liberals’ rent control formula, which has allowed rents to increase at double the rate of wages.

Now, we’ve lowered the allowable rent increase, meaning that rents can only go up 2.5 per cent this year, instead of the 4.5 per cent that would have been allowed.

We are also taking strong, swift action to build the affordable homes people need.

Read more: B.C. premier says affordable housing crunch hurts growth, families, province

Read more: City puts money aside for affordable housing

Read more: Salmon Arm, Sicamous to get $3 million for affordable housing projects

Through our historic $7 billion investment in housing, we are working in partnership to build more than 114,000 affordable homes across B.C. The first investments include 70 new affordable rental homes for families and seniors in Salmon Arm. Our government is helping ensure every British Columbian has a foundation to create a brighter future: a safe, secure place to call home.

It’s going to take time, but we are committed to a better B.C. for everyone.

Selina Robinson

BC Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
