Letter: Better fix needed than what’s proposed for Balmoral Road/Highway 1 intersection

Province already behind on widening of Trans-Canada Highway

Open letter to B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure,

I wish to to on record objecting to your plans for the Trans-Canada Highway, Balmoral Road intersection on the basis this is an extremely busy corner. It will continue to get busier over time as it serves as an outlet for many lakeshore people and subdivisions for some 30 kilometres northeast of the intersection.

As you know, B.C. is some 30 years later than other provinces to complete the widening of its share of the Trans-Canada Highway. In addition, with interest rates today lower than they have been for at least 75 years, why cut corners?

The ministry employees in British Columbia are badly shirking their responsibilities on the topic as the Balmoral Road intersection definitely is in need of the proper connections to and from the Trans-Canada Highway. It should have a proper overpass and safe turning lanes right at Balmoral corner.

The residents of our area deserve much better than what you have come up with. Let’s show respect for the many visitors to our area. Remember, there will be no second-class citizens using this connector.

Jack Barker

President,

Shuswap Lake Estates Ltd.

