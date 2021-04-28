Letter: Bottled water operation a poor use of Salmon Arm land

Re : Water Worries, Salmon Arm Observer, April 21, 2021.

It’s difficult to imagine a more outdated, non-green impact on the Shuswap’s ever-diminishing agricultural land-base than bottled water.

It would be more than enough to recognize the overwhelming impact of bottled-water’s plastic containers on the environment. Can anyone seriously doubt that the world is (literally) drowning in plastic?

It seems puzzling why any regulatory body – at any level – would permit adding to plastic’s ecologically-dangerous, run-away pollution juggernaut.

And do we not understand that only five per cent of British Columbia’s land is arable and able to grow food-crops? Shouldn’t additional drawing-down of sub-surface water be seen as a potential threat to the immediate land-base, and, as well, a possible threat to water-use for agriculture on nearby land ?

When are land and water-managers – and all of us – going to get it ?

Tom Crowley

