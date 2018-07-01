Letter: Calculating property taxes on residential properties

Large hikes in Chase taxes not justified by assessment notice increases

Municipal governments first determine whether to increase or decrease taxes based on input from administration personnel who offer advice to council members.

This advice is considered when council holds budget meetings and consults with members of the public as well as considering any project that a council member might wish to have funded.

Once a dollar figure has been determined, then council instructs administration to adjust the tax rate, which used to be called “the mill rate,” to reflect the increase or decrease that council has agreed upon.

Salmon Arm, our neighbour, experienced an average of an 11 per cent increase in their B.C. assessment notices and after taking into consideration all of the input that council received, decided to increase their taxes by 1.5 per cent.

Kamloops’ assessment notices were increased in the nine per cent range and council increased their taxes by two per cent.

Other towns and villages in B.C. have also adjusted their tax rate to reflect the increase or decrease in property taxes they charge their citizens.

Only here in Chase do we have a council that appears not to understand this simple tax concept because they wrongly used the assessment rate increase, an average of 15 per cent, to justify a very large increase in our taxes.

It is true that local council does not control assessment increases or decreases, but they do have full control on the tax rate they impose on citizens.

Can you imagine what council would do if next year the assessments went down by 25 per cent?

Rae Semple

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Letter: Aboriginal Day ceremonies missing

Just Posted

Update: RCMP release details of head-on crash west of Sorrento

Seven injured, transported to Shuswap Lake hospital

Major water main break in Canoe requires lengthy repair effort

City of Salmon Arm crews have been attempting repairs since the early morning

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

Trio of Shuswap girl’s soccer teams make provincials

U13, U15 and U17 teams to compete in Kamloops

In photos: Salmon Arm Secondary grad 2018

Oh the places they will go

Vernon beekeeper concerned after spike of deaths in bee population

Beekeeper Ed Nowek suspects Israeli Acute Paralysis Virus is the reason his bees are dying.

Home Hardware recalls faulty lighters

Lighters exhibit issues with flame during and after ignition

Letter: Calculating property taxes on residential properties

Large hikes in Chase taxes not justified by assessment notice increases

Sports shorts

Mixed Amateur golf results and other short sports stories

Letter: Aboriginal Day ceremonies missing

Reader would like to see national day of recognition and celebration held in Salmon Arm

Leah Blain’s Friends & Neighbours column: Facing the dilemma of graduation

After a dozen years of school, freedom can be daunting

Column: Mayor urges citizens to take a stand on plastic

City ponders how to deal with single-use plastic bags.

Using herbs to help support healing after cycling injury

Column: Simply Food/Afke Zonderland

Video: Judges dish on Penticton Rotary Ribfest

It was Day 2 at the Penticton Rotary Ribfest and celebrity judges chowed down

Most Read

  • Letter: Aboriginal Day ceremonies missing

    Reader would like to see national day of recognition and celebration held in Salmon Arm

  • Letter: Calculating property taxes on residential properties

    Large hikes in Chase taxes not justified by assessment notice increases