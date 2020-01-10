Letter: Canada drops ball on Global Polio Initiative

Writer questions federal government’s commitment

What is the government waiting for?

The international community has pledged a new round of disease prevention through the Global Polio Initiative, but Canada is nowhere to be found.

Vaccinations are the cheapest, most effective way to prevent disease and reduce poverty worldwide. Disease and poverty are twin sides of the same coin: someone suffering from measles, malaria or polio or a whole host of other preventable diseases cannot work or support a family.

It makes far more economic sense to fund vaccinations than complex medical services for the sick. The world knows this and most developed nations have already pledged their share of funding.

But where is Canada? The election was a long time ago, yet Minister Gould is still missing in action. While the world waits for Canada to act, recent outbreaks of polio and measles show that infectious diseases do not.

Francis Beckow,

Victoria

