Letter: Canada’s cannabis sales on uneven playing field

Writer looks at sales on and off First Nations reserves

It is my understanding cannabis outlets follow different rules for both buyers and sellers.

Here are a few that may surprise many, they are as follows;

• First Nations are erecting and staffing cannabis outlets on their reserves at much lower prices. The bands control all facility construction, pricing, distribution and destiny of profits. They cannot be taxed by the federal government due to their special status;

• Cannabis stores have their prices set by government, are taxed by government and the government controls all marketing, staffing rules, etc;

• Facilities located on reserves cannot legally sell cannabis to anyone not consuming the products on the reserve.

• Home pot growers can do whatever they want with their product; they may use it or sell it as anyone who keeps pot in their procession as a buyer or the gift recipient, are limited by the government who has set quantities that can be kept for personal use;

• Home-grown pot is cheaper to purchase than at any other legalized or illegal outlet, as it is not taxed or controlled;

• Many private stores complain the legalization of pot growing, distribution, facilities and regulations are not the same for all.

In my opinion the Federal Liberal government has caused confusion regarding an issue not supported by all Canadians. It is unfortunate the government has not put the same effort into balancing the budget as they had promised they would.

Read more: B.C. conference looks at how First Nations can be involved in cannabis industry

Read more: First Nations Health Authority launches campaign on cannabis use

Barry Campbell

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
