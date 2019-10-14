Letter: Candidate should stick to the facts

Response re: local political debate of Oct. 10.

I took the opportunity to attend the political debate held on Oct. 10 in Salmon Arm. I found it very interesting to hear what the local candidates had to say regarding their platform.

In their closing remarks, I found the remarks of Cindy Derkaz of particular interest. After former MP Mel Arnold gave his closing remarks, Cindy stated that she considered herself to be a shadow MP over the last four years for the local riding.

Candidates must be particularly cautious in how they put themselves out to the public, ensuring that they are being truthful. Not only was that statement inappropriate for a candidate, it was not truthful, as she has never been elected as an MP or a shadow MP.

We have to ask ourselves, what other statements has she made in her platform that ring of being untruthful? We all know how Justin Trudeau answers questions honestly – he doesn’t.

Cheryl Leite

