Letter: Carbon tax key to cutting climate emissions

Your editorial, Time to end pipeline feud, (April 26), points to the damage being done to Canada’s international reputation by the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute. The question is how to resolve the dispute.

Federal and provincial government leaders should begin by taking note of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report of October 2018, which states that Canada needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

The report makes clear that we have the knowledge, technology and financial resources to accomplish this. What is not affordable is to allow the climate crisis to cause the collapse of human civilization. And this is where we are heading if bold action is not taken immediately.

The most effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is the carbon tax. So says William D. Nordhaus who won the 2018 Nobel Prize for economics.

Despite the rhetoric denouncing the federal government’s carbon pricing program as a “job-killing carbon tax,” the Business Council of Canada also has expressed support for carbon pricing as the most efficient means to achieving Canada’s climate change goals.

For example, oil sands company executives have learned that fuel efficiency improvements can cut costs, boost profits and spur the development of pollution-reducing technologies that can be of enormous value in the marketplace. For other industries, there are even greater opportunities because building the infrastructure of a low-carbon world is already a multi-trillion dollar project and it continues to grow.

Instead of fear-mongering about the cost of taking action on climate change, government leaders should embrace the opportunities presented by the urgent need to move to a net carbon zero economy and take action accordingly.

Anne Morris