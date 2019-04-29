Letter: Carbon tax key to cutting climate emissions

Your editorial, Time to end pipeline feud, (April 26), points to the damage being done to Canada’s international reputation by the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute. The question is how to resolve the dispute.

Federal and provincial government leaders should begin by taking note of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report of October 2018, which states that Canada needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

The report makes clear that we have the knowledge, technology and financial resources to accomplish this. What is not affordable is to allow the climate crisis to cause the collapse of human civilization. And this is where we are heading if bold action is not taken immediately.

The most effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is the carbon tax. So says William D. Nordhaus who won the 2018 Nobel Prize for economics.

Despite the rhetoric denouncing the federal government’s carbon pricing program as a “job-killing carbon tax,” the Business Council of Canada also has expressed support for carbon pricing as the most efficient means to achieving Canada’s climate change goals.

Read more: B.C. carbon tax up April 1, other provinces begin to catch up

Read more: Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Read more: Ford links floods to climate change, says situation ‘just rips your heart out’

For example, oil sands company executives have learned that fuel efficiency improvements can cut costs, boost profits and spur the development of pollution-reducing technologies that can be of enormous value in the marketplace. For other industries, there are even greater opportunities because building the infrastructure of a low-carbon world is already a multi-trillion dollar project and it continues to grow.

Instead of fear-mongering about the cost of taking action on climate change, government leaders should embrace the opportunities presented by the urgent need to move to a net carbon zero economy and take action accordingly.

Anne Morris

Previous story
Letter: BC housing minister responds to Shuswap MLA on renters, landlords

Just Posted

Protesters prevent delivery of treated sludge to Turtle Valley ranch

Police say protesters only blocking Arrow trucks, will stay until injunction served

Victim in Buckerfield’s purse theft wants images of dying dog returned

Manager of Salmon Arm store offers reward for cell phone used to document pet

Column: Becoming better prepared for floods and fires

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

Okanagan could see thunderstorms roll through, Shuswap temperature dips

Many areas in the Okanagan could see a thunderstorm roll through

Volunteers prepare for spring cleaning in Sicamous

The district is seeking help for the annual community clean-up

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Kootnekoff: Easter Weekend and Statutory Holiday Pay in B.C.

Following the Easter long weekend, some employees may be receiving a little… Continue reading

Anti-Semitic incidents ‘skyrocket’ in B.C., audit finds

The report found nearly all the incidents in the province were fueled by online hatred

B.C. man brought back from dead at Vancouver hospital

World-first experimental intervention could save countless lives of cardiac arrest victims

‘Just strolling in front of our house’: South Okanagan residents spot black bears

Three black bears reported spotted around the city

Letter: Carbon tax key to cutting climate emissions

Your editorial, Time to end pipeline feud, (April 26), points to the… Continue reading

Video captures violence and chaos in Surrey neighbourhood

Wake Up Surrey group posted footage of the incident on Facebook. Police believe it ‘may be linked’ to gangs.

Letter: BC housing minister responds to Shuswap MLA on renters, landlords

RE: NDP measures not helping landlords or renters Our government believes housing… Continue reading

Most Read