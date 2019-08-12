Letter: Centennial Field purchase will add to tax burden

Writer says South Shuswap residents already face annual tax increases for existing park

It looks like the CSRD propaganda machine is in full production to encourage taxpayers to take on more debt purchasing more land for another park we don’t need (Centennial Field).

The park was never developed because of the high water plain.

We already have a Sorrento-Blind Bay Park that was built, including the cost of the 12-plus acres, for $250,000, and is run by a recreation society and volunteers. The park was started and run in the 1980s until a parks board was created a few years later and it was taken over by the CSRD. The tax costs of running the park have increased steadily. (It is now known locally as a dog park and the kids are fenced in.)

Do we really need another park at a cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars for the land, and thousands more for improvements and upkeep, on our taxes for endless years for our kids and grandkids and newcomers to this area to pay?

The real reason for this negative vote system is to get something passed that is maybe not illegal but not quite honest because it is apparent that most voters will not go to town to vote against it. This method has been used before to get something passed that a majority did not want.

Ronald Lamb

Read more: Letter: Writer challenges CSRD’s alternative approval process

Read more: CSRD to seek public assent to borrow $1.77 million for park purchase

Read more: New South Shuswap community park proposed for Blind Bay

Most Read