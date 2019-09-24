Letter: Centennial Field purchase will bite South Shuswap taxpayers

Re: Centennial Field alternative approval process

How much was paid for the park land in Sorrento I was asked? $70,000 for the 12 acres, leaving us with $180,000 less the first year’s repayment to develop it I responded. The chat continued.

According to the CPI (consumer price index) for goods and services, between 1981 and 2019 that $180,000 equates to $489,542 today. With land value(s) not being taken into the mix, could one assume then that a development cost for a 12 acre parcel should be around $489,542 for 2019. Seems steep, but I wonder?

But I am unaware of any basic development budget, plan or ideas of what type of recreational activities and/or equipment may have been considered when putting forth these two bylaws. Are you aware of any?

There are too many unknowns for you to make an informed decision to support these bylaws; that is an automatic ‘yes’ of support by the way if you do not oppose them.

Read more: Centennial Field purchase under fire at CSRD open house

Read more: CSRD open house to focus on Centennial Field

It is time to put this potentially huge tax bite down, as you might a rabid dog with an incurable infection.

If these bylaws are not opposed and defeated, the tax bite to your pocket book, with no vaccine or antidote available for 25 years, could be very painful and sickening.

Stop this infection, and the AAP. Your right to a free, open and informed vote is at risk.

Please fill out the response form available at the CSRD (Columbia Shuswap Regional District) office, and on their website, and have it received and dated at their office no later than 4 p.m., Wednesday Oct. 2. Your voice and signature are important.

You could also take a picture, with your phone, of your filled in response form, signed and dated, and send it to myvoice.csrd@gmail.co. and we will print it and deliver it to the CSRD for you.

-Donald Reed

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter