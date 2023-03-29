To submit a letter to the editor, e-mail newsroom@saobserver.net. Include your first and last name.

Letter: Chase volunteer groups shouldn’t rely on municipal grants in aid

Writer suggests groups be self-sufficient or consider dissolving

I would like to express my concern about the grant in aid program in the 2024 Village of Chase budget.

This takes time and lots of paper work for the Village and even more time to have these presented at least three times at council meetings to be carried.

Totally dissolve the program so that organizations will not be dependent on the Village of Chase to bail them out of a financial situation. Volunteer groups are very good at raising their own; they should not be asking for taxpayers’ money.

The Village of Chase is not an Interior Credit Union or a bank that lends money.

I recommend that each organization from this day forward that cannot sustain their organization should consider dissolving. We need to stop being dependent on taxpayers’ dollars including federally.

Thank you for listening.

Zilly Palamar

