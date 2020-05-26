Letter: City of Salmon Arm’s support with donation bins appreciated

Writer pleased city is looking out for out-of-service Diabetes Canada collection bins

I learned in late March that Diabetes Canada had to stop collecting clothing, small household goods etc. due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Also, the eight collection bins around town would not be emptied anymore until further notice.

Value Village stores across Canada had to close their doors. They work with Diabetes Canada, which relies on the generous charitable clothing donations from Canadians as a crucial source of revenue. This supports diabetes research, sends kids with Type 1 diabetes to camp and sustains their efforts to end the fight against diabetes.

Additionally, more than 100 million pounds of textiles are diverted from landfills annually.

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, Diabetes Canada had to lay off 500 staff.

A letter was sent to all mayors and municipal leaders across Canada, including to City of Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison. This is part of an e-mail Diabetes Canada received in response from Robert Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works.

“City staff inspected the bin locations early last week; they all appear to be in good order. We will continue to periodically inspect them and should the sites see any excessive use we assist in the cleanup. Should Nel Peach or Gord require any assistance, please have them contact Darin Gerow, the city’s Manager of Roads & Parks (250-803-4088) or myself.”

A thank you to all for being so helpful.

Nel Peach,

Diabetes Canada volunteer

