Letter: Climate emergency needs Salmon Arm’s commitment

Writer says city’s deferral of urgent action request shows lack of awareness

I was deeply disappointed at City of Salmon Arm council’s decision on July 8 to defer an urgent action recommended by its own Environmental Advisory Committee.

The committee asked council to adopt a motion recognizing that action on climate change is critical, and recommending that the city develop a comprehensive climate action plan.

But acting Mayor Kevin Flynn thought the motion should be deferred until September or October, when a full council would be present, and a public meeting could be held at the same time to discuss the issue.

Read more: Salmon Arm politicians urged to declare climate emergency, create action plan

Read more: Vancouver councillors unanimously approve motion declaring climate emergency

Read more: Halifax councillors join Vancouver in declaring climate emergency

In deferring this resolution, it appears that Mr. Flynn may lack awareness about the urgency of acting on climate change. While Salmon Arm has taken some good initiatives, there is much more that should be done. Hence the need for a plan.

Waiting until September or October will put us in a federal election campaign, when public attention and all-candidates meetings will be focusing on federal policy.

I hope city council won’t delay until then, but will act on this motion either later this month, or in August when Mayor Alan Harrison can be present.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that greenhouse gas emissions must be cut in half by 2030, and achieve net zero by 2050. There is no time to lose.

Anne Morris

