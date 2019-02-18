Letter: Columnist on mark with pipelines

I would like to applaud Mr. (Hank) Shelley for his article on trains vs. pipelines in the transportation of resource goods. Pipelines have proven to be the safest way to transport goods and are certainly more environmentally friendly than rail. Once built, you hardly notice their presence which can’t be said for trains.

Somehow Mr. Shelley must get his common-sense ideas through to the politicians who don’t seem to have the common-sense view necessary to see this logical reasoning.

Nair Bailey

Blind Bay

Letter writer grateful for refugee's story

