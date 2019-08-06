Letter: Columns by Shuswap, Columbia River-Revelstoke MLAs bear striking resemblance

BC Building Trades executive director questions who local BC Liberal MLAs speak for

Re: Recent MLA reports from Liberal MLAs Doug Clovechok (Columbia River-Revelstoke) and Greg Kyllo (Shuswap) in the Revelstoke Review and the Salmon Arm Observer, respectively.

It’s standard practice for MLAs to provide regular updates to their constituents from time to time. Constituents pay their salaries and deserve to know what their provincial representatives are doing for them in Victoria.

But I was surprised to see nearly identical updates from MLAs Doug Clovechok and Greg Kyllo in their respective local newspapers in the last couple of weeks. Indeed, the identical paragraphs in each piece would be enough to get any university student expelled for plagiarism.

Read more: Column: B.C.’s Community Benefits Agreement hindering public projects

Read more: Community Benefits Agreements (CBA)

Both articles denounced the provincial government’s Community Benefits Agreement on public construction projects – a construction framework that will bring jobs, training and apprenticeship opportunities to local residents, tradeswomen, apprentices and Indigenous workers.

Perhaps I am naïve in thinking that some originality and authenticity are in order when communicating with constituents. These are the voters who directly put each member in office, after all.

So if these words aren’t their own, indeed, who are these MLAs speaking for?

Tom Sigurdson,

Executive Director,

BC Building Trades

Previous story
LETTER: Thanks to heroes for lifesaving effort

Just Posted

Marine search and rescue less busy than previous summers on Shuswap Lake

RCMSAR station volunteers respond to six medical emergencies, most on land

Haze in Shuswap skies could be from fires in Siberia

Meteorologist says high pressure system is driving lofty winds from the northwest

Missing Shuswap woman catalyst for new search technology

Ashley Simpson’s pink suitcase inspires program for colour-specific drone search

Driver clocked at 149 km/h in Shuswap on weekend loses vehicle for 7 days

Salmon Arm RCMP report a busy long weekend with more than 90 calls

Campers at Yard Creek told to boil water

High bacterial count in CSRD campground water system prompts notice

Update: Wildfire in the South Okanagan remains at 280 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

Off-duty cop spots cannabis growing during Revelstoke garden tour

Police seized marijuana plants after Mountie on a day off spots something out of place

Artificial turf field in Nanaimo will need $30-40K repair after fire

Debris set alight on NDSS Community Field on Tuesday, repairs could cost $30-40K

No joke: ‘Extra’ sweet $500,000 win for Kamloops woman

“My friend came over for breakfast and told me someone in Kamloops had won. I told her, jokingly, that it was me….”

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

Support Carlin Hall with Lonesome Town Painters

Vancouver bluegrass band to perform on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Perennial favourites return to NimbleFingers stage

Bluegrass and old-time music festival at Sorrento Centre on Aug. 24.

Kelowna man faces charges after fleeing on foot from stolen sedan

The man fled from police on foot after being spotted inside a stolen car

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Most Read