Writer grateful for Observer at time when residents are sheltering in place

Thank you to everyone at the Salmon Arm Observer for continuing to publish the weekly newspapers to keep us all connected while we are self-isolating and sheltering-in-place.

In addition to providing up-to-date local news, the “Breaktime – Anytime” pages keep us engaged and entertained.

During this time of upheaval and uncertainty, it’s comforting to know that some things haven’t changed, so thanks, Salmon Arm Observer!

Carlene Duczek

