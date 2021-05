Letter writer congratulates Salmon Arm council for its stand on bottled water. (File photo)

I would like to congratulate Salmon Arm council for their very sensible stand against extraction of our life giving water for bottling and profit!

Criminal greed has been growing apace in the world, and it has to be at the local level that we say “Enough!” and “No More!”

Good for them!

Eva Lyman

