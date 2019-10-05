Letter: Cops give thanks to Salmon Arm

On behalf of the 2019 Cops for Kids Ride team, I wanted to extend our sincere thanks to the supporters who made our annual event possible.

The team of 34 cyclists rode over 1,000 kilometres in 10 days across the region to raise funds and awareness for local children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis. Through the generosity of local businesses and support groups, we were able to put our fundraising dollars forward to the children who need it the most.

Read more: Column: Salmon Arm and Duncan, small towns with brand similarities

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Roy Sakaki named Hockey Canada Ambassador

During our 10 days, the team was hosted at 3 Valley Gap for an incredible BBQ dinner and overnight stay before journeying on to Salmon Arm for a breakfast with our friends from the Salmon Arm Rotary Club at the Prestige Harbourfront. A delicious picnic lunch was sent from Sedo’s Deli as the team pedalled towards Kamloops. Without these generous supporters, our ride wouldn’t be possible and we wanted to extend our sincere thanks to those in Salmon Arm who make it all possible.

We look forward to seeing you all next year for our 20th Anniversary.

Julio Krenz,

Ride Captain

Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter