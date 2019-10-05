Letter: Cops give thanks to Salmon Arm

Local supporters make annual Cops for Kids ride possible.

On behalf of the 2019 Cops for Kids Ride team, I wanted to extend our sincere thanks to the supporters who made our annual event possible.

The team of 34 cyclists rode over 1,000 kilometres in 10 days across the region to raise funds and awareness for local children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis. Through the generosity of local businesses and support groups, we were able to put our fundraising dollars forward to the children who need it the most.

Read more: Column: Salmon Arm and Duncan, small towns with brand similarities

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Roy Sakaki named Hockey Canada Ambassador

During our 10 days, the team was hosted at 3 Valley Gap for an incredible BBQ dinner and overnight stay before journeying on to Salmon Arm for a breakfast with our friends from the Salmon Arm Rotary Club at the Prestige Harbourfront. A delicious picnic lunch was sent from Sedo’s Deli as the team pedalled towards Kamloops. Without these generous supporters, our ride wouldn’t be possible and we wanted to extend our sincere thanks to those in Salmon Arm who make it all possible.

We look forward to seeing you all next year for our 20th Anniversary.

Julio Krenz,

Ride Captain

Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Letter: Canada’s cannabis sales on uneven playing field

Just Posted

Federal candidates in North Okanagan-Shuswap voice views on forestry fixes

Sicamous residents gather to hear topics from pipelines to species at risk

Sicamous fundraiser for family who lost home in suspicious blaze

Samara Palmer lost her home in a suspicious fire at the end of August

South Shuswap residents object to borrowing for community park

Opposition means CSRD board must decide whether to hold referendum on Centennial Field

Overturned semi blocking Highway 97A in Mara

Emergency crews on scene, assessment in progress

Column: Salmon Arm and Duncan, small towns with brand similarities

The View From Here by Martha Wickett

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Mysterious plastic pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

‘Nurdles’ lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050

Federal Green leader introduces further measures to combat climate change

Scheer stuck on dual citizenship while touting tough-on-crime agenda

Conservative leader: ‘It’s not a big deal in Canada for people to have dual citizenship’

North Okanagan meter money feeds family support

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society benefits from Kindness Meters

B.C. candidate must be kicked out of Conservative party for homophobic comments: rival

NDP rival Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay MP, wants Scheer to give Leung the boot

Impaired driving investigation finds Okanagan woman three times over limit

But not before she fled from police at initial roadside stop and then hit an RCMP vehicle with hers

Letter: Canada’s cannabis sales on uneven playing field

Writer looks at sales on and off First Nations reserves

Most Read