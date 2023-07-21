A BC Housing information panel shared at a July 12 open house meeting shows an image of where a shelter is proposed to go in Salmon Arm, as well as an existing shelter located in Penticton. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Letter: Could city purchase or lease commercial property for Salmon Arm shelter?

Writer opposed to current proposed location near residences

Could the City of Salmon Arm purchase or lease a commercial property for planned shelter?

Money could be raised by rezoning the city owned space where the shelter is currently proposed to go, and then selling it to developers who could build homes.

There must be other vacant places without homes next door.

Let’s get it right for everyone.

BC Housing claims property values will not be affected by this shelter. That is impossible. Will the City pay owners for home devaluations?

Taxpaying citizens are people who care about their neighbours and community, and deserve to be heard by council.

Regarding the proposed shelter location, near the current encampment, people bought properties in this area because it’s central, near paths, parks, shoreline and amenities. It’s a great area to live. Now they are subject to thefts, drug dealings/paraphernalia, trespassing, noise, fires and assaults, and are afraid to walk even in the area.

There are not many people using Peter Jannink Nature Park anymore, a once favourite birding and dog walking park. Such a shame.

The city and BC Housing have been working on this idea for 18 months. Why were residents not informed sooner? It was a complete surprise when the tents were moved by the park. Nothing was said about a shelter. Not fair City Hall! You knew there would be backlash and are trying to avoid it.

Many people are rightfully upset. Homeowners didn’t sign up for this when the properties were bought. Nature lovers, dog owners and walkers don’t feel safe.

I sympathize with the homeless. Government supports of mental health and substance abuse have been wrongly taken away. There is a solution somewhere, but this isn’t it. It must be somewhere that does not directly impact homeowners and their daily life.

Everyone deserves to feel safe in their home and community, especially contributing members to this society we call home.

Every council member needs to ask themselves if they would want to live next door. Seriously!

Daryl Edwards

