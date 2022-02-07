Letter: COVID-19 is the enemy, not each other

We are at war and we are dealing with a very intelligent enemy.

It has invaded every country in the world and it is killing people by the thousands.

The invader has three advantages over us: first, it does not follow any rules of engagement; second, it adapts quickly and out manoeuvres our defences every few months; and third, it is invisible.

We can’t shoot it, we can’t run it over with our pickup truck and it won’t run off if we yell at it. Because it is invisible, some people believe it doesn’t exist, and therefore it must be a hoax.

We have our army of scientists, health-care workers and politicians, who have been fighting the enemy night and day. Our health-care workers, at the front of the battle, are taking casualties and are barely hanging on.

Some people, because they can’t see the enemy, attack the very ones who are at the front of the battle, trying desperately to save lives, because health-care workers are the only visible evidence the enemy even exists.

Since COVID-19 has no rules of engagement and is constantly mutating, our politicians must continually adapt their strategies to attack it, based on the latest evidence available. No simple set of rules can apply for a virus that is continually changing. So please, don’t scream obscenities at the politicians when they have to change the rules to try to win this battle.

We are fighting a common enemy. It is not the people in our army of scientists, health-care workers or politicians, it is COVID-19. It is real and we should be doing our damnedest to fight it together, for the common good of all people everywhere, and not fighting each other.

Jim McConnell

