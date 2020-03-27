Letter: Criticism of B.C. Premier John Horgan fails four-way test

Writer rebukes letter attacking leader of province’s coalition government

It is with some reluctance that I find it necessary to respond to the recent biased and untimely letter from Ms. Marie Kolenosky (Feeling let down by premier, March 25 Observer).

At a very critical time in the history of our province and country, it is sad and regrettable that personal attacks on our democratically elected premier would appear.

Premier Horgan and his coalition government have demonstrated the highest level of integrity, transparency, and co-operation since assuming responsibility for governance, irrespective of political persuasion.

Ms. Kolenosky enjoys the many benefits of public service retirement from a position of influence and authority in providing health-care services to seniors in our community – she is not uninformed. She appears regularly in the Rotary promotion series but appears to have abandoned the principles of that August organization, namely the four way test.

Read more: Letter: Premier Horgan’s performance disappointing

Read more: B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Is it the truth. 2). Is it fair to all concerned. 3). Will it build goodwill and better friendships. 4). Will it be beneficial to all concerned.

I doubt very much!

Ms. Kolenosky is quick to forget, or perhaps chooses to ignore the extreme lengths the previous government went to to hold onto power following the last election.

Relative to playing cards with Mr. Horgan, one would be wise to reminded that when you are outclassed, it is wise to fold.

Daniel Quilty

John Horgan

