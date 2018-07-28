Salmon Arm residents will have opportunities to learn more about the proposed Ross Street underpass and public information meetings planned for May, June and August. (City of Salmon Arm illustration)

Letter: Design for underpass in Salmon Arm subpar

The stage is now set and the debate on the underpass proposed for downtown Salmon Arm can proceed; “Underpass question set,” Salmon Arm Observer, June 27.

In my view, there are a number of things citizens of Salmon Arm should be aware of before deciding whether to give council the go ahead.

Let’s consider the implications. At present time, there are two level crossings, one at each end of town. If residents living to the east of the old CPR station want to walk down to the wharf as many do, at present they can walk down and cross at the soon to be no more level crossing. A most pleasant experience especially compared to the dreary tunnel being proposed to replace it.

What about the design? We are advised to look at the tunnel under the highway at the RCMP station as an example of what is being proposed. I describe it as dreary. In term of attractiveness, it is from the old school of underpass design. Modern underpasses are designed with a gentle grade, a separated bike lane and wide sidewalks.

How about safety? Most people do not like to walk through an underpass at any time, let alone in the dark. Underpasses that are dreary contribute to the feeling of unease. As well as being inviting and being a positive experience, in order to be safe for pedestrians and cyclists, complete separation from vehicular traffic is required.

The underpass proposed for downtown does not have a separate bike lane, nor does it have sidewalks as wide as is recommended by underpass guidelines currently being used by Canadian cities like Calgary.

If we are truly serious about the goal of linking the waterfront to the historic downtown, we need a much better design than the one currently before us.

David Askew, Askew’s Foods

Most Read