letter

Letter: Diplomacy must come before conflict

Conflicts post 9/11 have been costly in both lives and expense

Remembrance Day has come and gone for another year. The veterans were gratefully acknowledged and rightfully praised for their service and sacrifices.

Although recriminations may be seen as a provocative distraction from the symbolism of the poppy, it is worth recalling what Tony Benn, a renowned British politician, once said: “All war represents a failure of diplomacy.”

Admittedly, there are some circumstances when diplomatic solutions were, are, and will be impossible to achieve. But history shows that far too often genuine, imaginative diplomacy, and/or unified economic pressures, could have saved the lives of countless soldiers and citizens. The Northern Ireland conflict lasted three decades before an end to the violence was finally negotiated. More than a million people died in the Vietnam war and it cost more than $1 trillion in today’s currency. Since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the United States, the number of people killed in the wars in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and elsewhere are estimated to be more than 800,000.

The economic impact of these post-9/11 wars has cost more than $6 trillion.

Reasons why we observe Remembrance Day should be reflected on every day of the year.

We owe it to the maimed and the fallen to speak out against chauvinistic saber-rattling and manipulative propaganda, including the malicious comments posted on social media platforms. Our political leaders should be told, in no uncertain terms, to exhaust all possible diplomatic channels before releasing the dogs of war.

Read more: Many veterans have repeated messages about the importance of preventing another war

Read more: Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging

Lloyd Atkins

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letter: History won’t speak kindly of 45th U.S. president

Just Posted

The majority of Salmon Arm Council gave the nod to a request to allow the BC Métis flag to fly at city hall on Nov. 16 for Louis Riel Day. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Flying Métis flag this year unfurls concerns within Salmon Arm council

Some councillors worry about process and setting precedent for future flag flyers

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

Staff Sgt. Scott West helps School District 83 bus driver Leanne Blurton and Salmon Arm West elementary students demonstrate when it’s OK to safely cross the road at a school bus stop. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
School District 83, Salmon Arm RCMP look to put a stop to school bus red-light runners

Increasing number of drivers failing to stop for school buses when flashing red lights are on

More than 2,100 people in Salmon Arm have been in the dark since around 8:30 a.m., Nov. 13, 2020. (BC Hydro)
Thousands in the dark in Salmon Arm

Power outage affecting more than 2,100 customers Friday the 13th

(MoneyforCoffee/Pixabay photo)
Free stuff: Shuswap mom hopes to get people upcycling

Shuswap Upcycle offers way to find new homes for unwanted items

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

Lower Mainland restrictions aimed at bending curve down

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kelowna Family YMCA. Google Maps.
COVID-19 case isolated to pool area at Kelowna Family YMCA

The individual attended the pool on the evening of Nov. 3

When a senior client couldn't leave his car for a haircut because of mobility issues, Jesse Blades of Lumby's Beauty and the Barber brought her clippers to his car Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Francis Cooney/Facebook)
Okanagan senior gets drive-thru haircut

Lumby’s Jesse Blades brought the clippers to the car for her client with mobility issues

Felix Allen escorts his mother Christina Allen from the Salmon Arm cenotaph in this photo from the 1970s. Hector Wilson's name can be seen on the cenotaph above the cross of poppies on the bottom left of the picture. Photo courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Letter: Diplomacy must come before conflict

Conflicts post 9/11 have been costly in both lives and expense

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID-19: North Okanagan parents want arena access as minor hockey resumes

Rink occupancy is limited to 50 people during the pandemic, leaving no room for spectators

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

Most Read