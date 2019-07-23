LETTER: Diversity includes Canadians with views different from prime minister

Writer delves into Canadian beliefs, morality, family as foundation of society

Very interesting, your editorial of July 19 on diversity.

There are Canadians who believe the unborn deserve respect and protection.

There are Canadians who believe the human species consists of males and females.

There are Canadians who believe Canadians fighting for ISIS have forfeited their citizenship.

There are Canadians who believe migrants who come into the country other than by legal channels have already committed a crime.

There are Canadians who believe government bribery is a crime.

There are Canadians who believe the family is the foundation of society.

There are Canadians who believe that the Judeo-Christian Bible is the basis of morality.

There are Canadians who believe making drugs more readily available to our youth is a dumb idea.

There are Canadians who believe the chief responsibility of government is to provide services to their own citizens.

These all diverge from the thinking of our current prime minister. This means they are “diverse,” a part of diversity. They have been told loud and clear by JT they have no place in Canada. I only hope that the Black Press concept of diversity is not that advocated by our present prime minister.

Alfred Schalm

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
