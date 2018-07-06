Letter: Donald Trump not the problem for U.S.

Re: the problem with Donald Trump.

First compare alternatives: U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton approved transferring 20 per cent control of U.S. Uranium deposits to a Russian company for a $145 million donation to the Clinton foundation vs. Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, executed for espionage for sharing atomic information with the Soviet Union, June 19, 1953.

USA – Rosenbergs executed, 1953.

USA – Clinton for president – 2016.

Donald Trump elected president vs. Clinton, possibly avoided nuclear annihilation. Trump squashed the TPP, pulled out of the G7, negates most media propaganda against Trump.

Canadians no longer believe the 117 year prolonged media myth that ‘Corporation Canada’s’ politicians sworn to serve the Queen of England have legal ruling authority over ‘We the People of our Lands.’

In 1901 Queen Victoria died ending rule by monarchy. In 1931 the Westminster Act legalized Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa to confederate. Politicians fearing to lose power failed to hold a constitutional convention, the requirement to vote to legally confederate.

Australia, New Zealand, Africa did. Canada did not. Since 1931 media perpetuated their myth that ‘Corporation Canada’ is the governing authority over a confederation. Ten provinces were never confederated, are yet today legal sovereign nations.

No marriage = no divorce! Federal, provincial, municipal corporate politicians, defacto government, sworn to serve the monarchy, not the people, stand to be tried for treason, fraud, and extorting 50 per cent of all people’s income through illegal taxation, and trillions in fraudulent usury paid to central bankers.

Let us inform those sworn to serve the Queen and not the people of these great lands the fate of the Rosenbergs. When people fear government there is tyranny. When government fears the people there is liberty. Donald Trump is not the problem!

B. Marton

twitter.com

Previous story
Letter: Calculating property taxes on residential properties

Just Posted

So far so good for wildfires in Okanagan-Shuswap

More lightning predicted tonight, then increasingly high temperatures over next five days

Globetrotters in Kelowna for World Water Day

“We’re ambassadors of Goodwill.”

Salmon Arm police cleared in arrest that fractured knee

Police watchdog finds RCMP officer acted appropriately when arresting man who was injured

Device brings back live music for Shuswap man

More businesses, facilities set up Auris Loop system to help those with hearing loss

Protect your property from wildfires

Start of fire season brings out lots of advice

What’s happening this weekend

Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend

Greene pushes teamwork as new BC Hockey head

Falkland man twice brought Junior B franchises to the North Okanagan

B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

Feds, province, RCMP say dispensaries on Chilliwack reserve lands are illegal

Letter: Donald Trump not the problem for U.S.

Re: the problem with Donald Trump. First compare alternatives: U.S. Secretary of… Continue reading

Letter: Panhandlers needs help, not fines

Re: Salmon Arm Observer, June 13, Bylaw to clamp down on panhandling.… Continue reading

Unthinking drivers lead to ICBC rate hikes

To those who may wonder why ICBC rates are high, I may… Continue reading

B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Vernon incident under investation

VIDEO: Dog returned to owner after firefighters forced to break car window

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot behind Cultus Lake Waterpark Thursday

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Most Read