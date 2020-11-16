Letter: Donations go a long way with Shuswap SPCA

With a great many charities, a varying percentage of the money donated goes toward fundraising and advertising dollars.
It also goes to paying for administrative costs.
I have learned the SPCA is in the lower tier of money usage, and tries to earmark more money to the care of our animals and less on full-page advertising or even television ads.
That is why I have now chosen to make them the primary recipient of my charity money.
One of the Shuswap SPCA’s fundraising programs involves donations of empties/recyclables, to help with their funding and expenses, as well as the care of animals. Their volunteers assist with all of this. I want to encourage people to take a ride out to their location at 5850 Auto Drive and help them out. You will feel better for it. And thanks to those of you who do.
Bob White
