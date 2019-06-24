Letter: Don’t let curbside food waste become bear attractant

I am writing to express a concern about the upcoming composting program due to start next month.

Salmon Arm council is to be commended for developing this program which is a very positive step towards reducing waste and generally helping the environment. However, the concern I have is for our wildlife, especially the bears who are increasingly being attracted to urban areas where they unfortunately end up being euthanized. Reading through the information on the new program, I see that bins may be placed at the curb after 8 p.m. the day before collection. I feel the presence of bins full of food scraps left out overnight will prove far too enticing for bears and other wildlife and will lead to many more human/wildlife conflicts in our city.

I would strongly request the City of Salmon Arm insist that both garbage and composting bins are NOT to be placed at the curb until the morning of pick-up. It would be a terrible shame if such a well-intentioned program resulted in more of our wildlife, already under stress from habitat loss and climate change, paying the ultimate price.

Judith Hutchins

