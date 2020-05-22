Letter: Dos and don’ts for displaying the Canadian flag

Letter writer offers advice for flying and disposal of flag

As the summer season approaches, people will be posting our Canadian flag in a various ways – on boats, their homes, etc.

There are some important etiquette guidelines that should be respected and considered. These are not laws – just proper protocol considerations I’d like to suggest.

The Canadian flag should fly on it’s own mast; no other flag should be put below it. Any other flags posted should be lower than the Canadian flag on their own mast (provincial, hockey teams, etc.).

When it becomes tattered, frayed, worn or damaged flags, they should be disposed of in a dignified manor, such as burning it.

Should the flag ever touch the ground at any time it should be disposed of.

Free flags are available through your local member of Parliament.

Bob White

Read more: Guidelines on how to fly the Canadian flag

Read more: Canada’s flag was flown for first time 55 years ago today

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letter: Prove safety of wireless 5G network, expand fiber optic use

Just Posted

Wildlife park near Kamloops to reopen June 1

BC Wildlife Park will reopen with a number of pandemic-related measures in place

Dirt deal delivers savings for Salmon Arm taxpayers

Clean fill from Ross Street underpass project will be dumped for free then reused

Shuswap Dance Center students to be featured on big screen at Starlight Drive-In

Spectators will pull in, park and watch the performances from the comfort of their vehicles

COVID-19: McGuire Lake building secured for temporary housing, Lighthouse shelter to move in

BC Housing now has 69 spaces for people vulnerable during pandemic

Millennials hardest hit by COVID-19 in Interior Health

Statistics for Interior Health show ages 30-39 make up largest portion of cases

Tories want Parliament declared ‘essential service,’ regular House sittings

‘This is about whether or not a country like Canada can have a functional Parliament during a crisis’

Letter: Dos and don’ts for displaying the Canadian flag

Letter writer offers advice for flying and disposal of flag

To shut down Snowbirds team after deadly crash would be ‘tragic:’ commander

The home base of the Snowbirds is in Moose Jaw, Sask.

625-capacity wine centre proposed in historic Kelowna building

The building at the corner of Lawrence Avenue and Water Street, in Kelowna, was built in 1908

Hope for ‘Cascadia’ tourism amid COVID-19 border restrictions

Washington, Yukon, Alaska reopening, B.C. hotels set to restart

Penticton company set to launch channel cruises in June

Company says, “lots of new safety and sanitation measures will be put in place.”

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

Kelowna man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at driver

Police said the man pointed a gun at a driver and damaged a taxi

Okanagan pharmacist accused of distributing opioids without a prescription

Dayton Cliff Sobool denies the allegations made by the B.C. College of Pharmacists

Most Read