Letter: Dos and don’ts for displaying the Canadian flag

Letter writer offers advice for flying and disposal of flag

As the summer season approaches, people will be posting our Canadian flag in a various ways – on boats, their homes, etc.

There are some important etiquette guidelines that should be respected and considered. These are not laws – just proper protocol considerations I’d like to suggest.

The Canadian flag should fly on it’s own mast; no other flag should be put below it. Any other flags posted should be lower than the Canadian flag on their own mast (provincial, hockey teams, etc.).

When it becomes tattered, frayed, worn or damaged flags, they should be disposed of in a dignified manor, such as burning it.

Should the flag ever touch the ground at any time it should be disposed of.

Free flags are available through your local member of Parliament.

Bob White

Read more: Guidelines on how to fly the Canadian flag

Read more: Canada’s flag was flown for first time 55 years ago today

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm