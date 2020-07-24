Letter: Drawing attention to mental-health needs

Open letter to Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo,

Recently I read your item in the Shuswap Market telling of your personal fundraising project in support of our local Canadian Mental Health Association.

I was glad you showed leadership in drawing attention to mental-health needs.

Mental health is one of the many issues of our time and we all need to support the health-care professionals who are working toward mental well-being.

Amongst the wide variety of mental-health issues is that of drug addiction. Recent reports on the increase in drug overdoses is alarming. The pandemic has overshadowed other heath issues but we British Columbians can help refocus attention on them.

Janet Pattinson

