Letter: Drivers using Blind Bay road asked to slow down

Re: the recent petition to reduce the posted speed limit along Golf Course Drive to 40 km/hr.

As users of the subject road, we find the normally travelled speeds greatly exceed the posted limit. Further, the posted speed does not allow for safe passage of vehicles and pedestrians. In winter months, the travel lane is further reduced with snowplowing.

Our petition was presented to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on June 26. MOTI was not in favour of reducing the speed limit to 40 km/hr. They did say they would have a look at signage, pavement markings and curve warnings. The ministry has also been collecting traffic data to compare “the post construction changes to Golf Course Drive.”

The ministry’s response to the press included the comment, “Driver behaviour and the current speed of traffic are also important considerations, as most people will drive at the speed they consider reasonable and safe for the road and traffic conditions.” Basically, MOTI said, “It’s up to you and me.”

The majority of you agree with driving at 40 km/hr, so lets just do it. We don’t need a sign. Let’s all pledge to drive defensively and keep it at 40 km or less. We can be part of the solution and not the problem. Make it a standard in your household, let your neighbours, friends and trades people know.

It’s up to you and me to insist that the service companies, contractors and suppliers respect our wishes. If you see a commercial vehicle speeding, make note of the company name and phone them.

Syd Loeppky

